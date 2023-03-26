Balancer (BAL) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.43 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $6.70 or 0.00023991 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $325.28 million and $7.43 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Balancer

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 56,167,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,540,207 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

