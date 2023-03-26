Band Protocol (BAND) Price Hits $1.74 on Major Exchanges

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00006203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $215.90 million and $15.05 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 132,816,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,016,234 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

