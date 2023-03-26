Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned 0.14% of Perrigo worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Perrigo by 228.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 315.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Perrigo by 117.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 70.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.273 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at $897,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.