Bar Harbor Wealth Management Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $502.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $496.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.90.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

