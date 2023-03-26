Bar Harbor Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.1% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $217.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

