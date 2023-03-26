Bar Harbor Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.1% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar stock opened at $217.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.
In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
