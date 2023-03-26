Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 40 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $310.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.37 and its 200 day moving average is $284.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

