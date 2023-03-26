Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 489 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,096 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.19.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $271.33 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.32 and a 200 day moving average of $263.46. The company has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

