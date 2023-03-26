Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 576 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

Mastercard stock opened at $351.63 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $335.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.40.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.