Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 73 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $193.13 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.79 and a 200-day moving average of $216.88.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.