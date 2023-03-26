Bar Harbor Wealth Management Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,092 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in GSK by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,306 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in GSK by 351.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in GSK by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.40) to GBX 1,730 ($21.25) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.26) to GBX 1,535 ($18.85) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

NYSE GSK opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

