Barclays Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $230.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $162.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.83.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $211.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $218.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.61 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

