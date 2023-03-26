Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Boosted by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,801 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,105,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

