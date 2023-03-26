Beacon Financial Group Cuts Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ingredion by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,078,000 after acquiring an additional 92,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $100.18 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.26.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

About Ingredion



Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

