Beacon Financial Group Has $1.94 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BAC opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

