Beacon Financial Group Sells 5,814 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,515 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.39 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

