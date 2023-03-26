Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,688 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $44.57 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

