Bitcoin Cash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146.39 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $125.06 or 0.00449650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.42 billion and $146.39 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,811.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00131239 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00029379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,347,525 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

