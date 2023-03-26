Bitcoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $2.40 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $123.97 or 0.00445391 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.40 billion and $144.64 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,836.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00131411 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00029413 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,347,644 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

