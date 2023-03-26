Bitkub Coin (KUB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $154.19 Million

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. Bitkub Coin has a total market capitalization of $154.19 million and approximately $414,389.71 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitkub Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00006114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00331383 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,221.34 or 0.25920455 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed

Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain

infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable

platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized

applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure

at near-to-zero costs.”

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

