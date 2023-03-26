BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285,266 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 341.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,126,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 871,420 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 76.4% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 334,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 144,725 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 478,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,123.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

BCAT stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

–

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.