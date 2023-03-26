BNB Market Cap Hits $51.70 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $51.70 billion and approximately $361.23 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $327.45 or 0.01177423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,889,555 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

