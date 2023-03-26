Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Target Price at C$23.68

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$15.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.22. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$13.65 and a 12-month high of C$22.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

About ARC Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.