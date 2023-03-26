Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379,500 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.05% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.7 %

BAM opened at $31.02 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BAM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

