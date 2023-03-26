Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.69. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,500 shares of company stock worth $458,360. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

