Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.51. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth $483,000.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

