Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.77.

CZR stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 212,374 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

