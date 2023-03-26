Canadian Solar Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Solar in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Canadian Solar Price Performance
CSIQ stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $47.69.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.
