Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,178.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. 996,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,959. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

