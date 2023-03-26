CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $65,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE KMX opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.