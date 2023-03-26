Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.4 %

CASY stock opened at $209.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.25. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.