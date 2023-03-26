Casper Market Cap Hits $382.62 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $382.62 million and $5.82 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,594,756,781 coins and its circulating supply is 10,851,077,836 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,593,774,478 with 10,850,158,537 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03537119 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $6,045,804.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

