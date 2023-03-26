Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets makes up about 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after purchasing an additional 441,234 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,746,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 38.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 902,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.7 %

CBOE opened at $129.28 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.