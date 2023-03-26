CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup cut CD Projekt from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CD Projekt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.75.
CD Projekt Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.91.
CD Projekt Company Profile
CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.
