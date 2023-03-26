CDbio (MCD) Price Tops $3.90 on Exchanges

CDbio (MCD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. CDbio has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $22,162.43 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CDbio has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CDbio token can now be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00014008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00330607 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.56 or 0.25859805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010100 BTC.

CDbio Profile

CDbio launched on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

