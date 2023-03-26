Centrifuge (CFG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $184,611.04

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $17.42 million and $184,611.04 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.29394771 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $168,967.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

