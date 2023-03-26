Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after acquiring an additional 476,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also

