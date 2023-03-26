CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CIR. Citigroup raised their price target on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International Stock Up 1.3 %

CIR stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CIRCOR International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.