CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CIR. Citigroup raised their price target on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
CIRCOR International Stock Up 1.3 %
CIR stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
