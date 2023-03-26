Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,682.6% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 283,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 277,163 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 154,397 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 25,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

