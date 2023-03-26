Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,008,816,000 after purchasing an additional 408,930 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,134,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,775,000 after purchasing an additional 611,068 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,248,000 after purchasing an additional 407,992 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. The company has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

