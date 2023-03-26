Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.91 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,041 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $24,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 66,196 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 381,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

