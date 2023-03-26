Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 225.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,666 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 53,669 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

