Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $10.54 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.93 and its 200 day moving average is $151.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

