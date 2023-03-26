Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $47.58 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 196,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,582,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 39,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.03 and its 200 day moving average is $246.68.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.