Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

