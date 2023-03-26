Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,617 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMTGet Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 1.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.99% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $34,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

COMT opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

