Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 91,037 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

