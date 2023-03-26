Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 91,044 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,274,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,044 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.2% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $140,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 118,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 283,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,645 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

