Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,800 ($34.39) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCH. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.02) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($33.16) to GBX 2,500 ($30.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,341.67 ($28.76).

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,182 ($26.80) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,496 ($18.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,201 ($27.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,053.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,989.18. The stock has a market cap of £8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,160.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,944 ($23.87) per share, with a total value of £4,160.16 ($5,108.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 626 shares of company stock worth $1,277,096 and have sold 66,608 shares worth $143,656,639. 46.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

