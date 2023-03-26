Coin98 (C98) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.15 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $46.95 million and $10.15 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.94 or 0.01189379 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009447 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.67 or 0.01515461 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

