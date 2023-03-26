Coin98 Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $46.80 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.23 or 0.01183459 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009307 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.01508139 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019458 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

